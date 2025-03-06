Ex-Dividend Reminder: FedEx, L3Harris Technologies and Owens Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), and Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.38 on 4/1/25, L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 3/21/25, and Owens Corning will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 4/10/25. As a percentage of FDX's recent stock price of $250.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of FedEx Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when FDX shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for LHX to open 0.57% lower in price and for OC to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FDX, LHX, and OC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):



L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



Owens Corning (Symbol: OC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for FedEx Corp, 2.28% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, and 1.85% for Owens Corning.

In Thursday trading, FedEx Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Owens Corning shares are up about 3.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Dividend Growth Stocks

 Institutional Holders of SYRX

 Institutional Holders of CNSL



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.