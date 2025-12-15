Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eversource Energy, Camden Property Trust and VICI Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/25, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT), and VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7525 on 12/31/25, Camden Property Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 1/16/26, and VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 1/8/26. As a percentage of ES's recent stock price of $68.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Eversource Energy to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when ES shares open for trading on 12/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for CPT to open 1.01% lower in price and for VICI to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ES, CPT, and VICI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT):



VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.42% for Eversource Energy, 4.03% for Camden Property Trust, and 6.28% for VICI Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, Eversource Energy shares are currently up about 0.9%, Camden Property Trust shares are up about 0.1%, and VICI Properties Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

