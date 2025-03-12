Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essent Group, Veren and Brookfield

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT), Veren Inc (Symbol: VRN), and Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essent Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/24/25, Veren Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 4/1/25, and Brookfield Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of ESNT's recent stock price of $54.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Essent Group Ltd to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when ESNT shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for VRN to open 1.96% lower in price and for BN to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESNT, VRN, and BN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT):



Veren Inc (Symbol: VRN):



Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.27% for Essent Group Ltd, 7.85% for Veren Inc, and 0.72% for Brookfield Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Essent Group Ltd shares are currently off about 1.9%, Veren Inc shares are up about 2.8%, and Brookfield Corp shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

