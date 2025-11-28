Ex-Dividend Reminder: Essent Group, Triple Flag Precious Metals and Coca-Cola

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT), Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM), and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Essent Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/10/25, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0575 on 12/15/25, and Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of ESNT's recent stock price of $62.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Essent Group Ltd to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when ESNT shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for TFPM to open 0.18% lower in price and for KO to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESNT, TFPM, and KO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT):



Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):



Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.97% for Essent Group Ltd, 0.71% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp, and 2.80% for Coca-Cola Co.

In Friday trading, Essent Group Ltd shares are currently down about 0.1%, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 2.9%, and Coca-Cola Co shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

