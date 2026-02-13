Ex-Dividend Reminder: EQT, Enbridge and Chevron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB), and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EQT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 3/2/26, Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 3/1/26, and Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.78 on 3/10/26. As a percentage of EQT's recent stock price of $57.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of EQT Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when EQT shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for ENB to open 1.87% lower in price and for CVX to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQT, ENB, and CVX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT):



Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for EQT Corp, 7.48% for Enbridge Inc, and 3.90% for Chevron Corporation.

In Friday trading, EQT Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Enbridge Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Chevron Corporation shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

