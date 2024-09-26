Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Monolithic Power Systems and IDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), and IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.285 on 10/15/24, Monolithic Power Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 10/15/24, and IDT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/7/24. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $49.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for MPWR to open 0.14% lower in price and for IDT to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, MPWR, and IDT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR):



IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.95% for EPR Properties, 0.55% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc, and 0.52% for IDT Corp.

In Thursday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently off about 0.8%, Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and IDT Corp shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MCAD

 Institutional Holders of NRSN

 Institutional Holders of ENOC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.