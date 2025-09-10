Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enersys, Global Payments and Textron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/25, Enersys (Symbol: ENS), Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), and Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 9/26/25, Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/26/25, and Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 10/1/25. As a percentage of ENS's recent stock price of $103.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Enersys to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when ENS shares open for trading on 9/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for GPN to open 0.29% lower in price and for TXT to open 0.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENS, GPN, and TXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.01% for Enersys, 1.15% for Global Payments Inc, and 0.10% for Textron Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Enersys shares are currently down about 0.8%, Global Payments Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Textron Inc shares are off about 2.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of SDHY

 LJPC market cap history

 EA Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.