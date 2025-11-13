Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enerflex, Aura Minerals and Aebi Schmidt Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT), Aura Minerals Inc (Symbol: AUGO), and Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (Symbol: AEBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enerflex Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0425 on 12/1/25, Aura Minerals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 11/21/25, and Aebi Schmidt Holding AG will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/18/25. As a percentage of EFXT's recent stock price of $13.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Enerflex Ltd. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when EFXT shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for AUGO to open 1.31% lower in price and for AEBI to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFXT, AUGO, and AEBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT):



Aura Minerals Inc (Symbol: AUGO):



Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (Symbol: AEBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for Enerflex Ltd., 5.24% for Aura Minerals Inc, and 0.93% for Aebi Schmidt Holding AG.

In Thursday trading, Enerflex Ltd. shares are currently off about 0.7%, Aura Minerals Inc shares are up about 4.6%, and Aebi Schmidt Holding AG shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average

 HJLI shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of ROGS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.