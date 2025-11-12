Ex-Dividend Reminder: Emerson Electric, MSCI and Gorman-Rupp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.555 on 12/10/25, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 11/28/25, and Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/10/25. As a percentage of EMR's recent stock price of $129.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Emerson Electric Co. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when EMR shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.31% lower in price and for GRC to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMR, MSCI, and GRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):



MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for Emerson Electric Co., 1.23% for MSCI Inc, and 1.70% for Gorman-Rupp Company.

In Wednesday trading, Emerson Electric Co. shares are currently down about 0.3%, MSCI Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Gorman-Rupp Company shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

