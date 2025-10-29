Ex-Dividend Reminder: Emera, Alliant Energy and NiSource

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/25, Emera Inc (Symbol: EMA), Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Emera Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7325 on 11/14/25, Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5075 on 11/17/25, and NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 11/20/25. As a percentage of EMA's recent stock price of $48.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of Emera Inc to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when EMA shares open for trading on 10/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for LNT to open 0.75% lower in price and for NI to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMA, LNT, and NI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Emera Inc (Symbol: EMA):



Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT):



NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.03% for Emera Inc, 2.99% for Alliant Energy Corp, and 2.58% for NiSource Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Emera Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Alliant Energy Corp shares are off about 1.3%, and NiSource Inc. shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Shipping Dividend Stocks

 Funds Holding ELV

 PPI Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.