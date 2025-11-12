Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eli Lilly, Teleflex and Charles Schwab

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eli Lilly will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 12/10/25, Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/15/25, and The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/28/25. As a percentage of LLY's recent stock price of $988.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Eli Lilly to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when LLY shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for TFX to open 0.30% lower in price and for SCHW to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LLY, TFX, and SCHW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY):



Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.61% for Eli Lilly, 1.21% for Teleflex Incorporated, and 1.12% for The Charles Schwab Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, Eli Lilly shares are currently up about 2.3%, Teleflex Incorporated shares are up about 4%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

