Ex-Dividend Reminder: Element Solutions, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and LyondellBasell Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (Symbol: ZIM), and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/16/25, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 6/9/25, and LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.37 on 6/9/25. As a percentage of ESI's recent stock price of $21.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Element Solutions Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when ESI shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for ZIM to open 4.34% lower in price and for LYB to open 2.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESI, ZIM, and LYB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (Symbol: ZIM):



LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Element Solutions Inc, 17.35% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, and 9.60% for LyondellBasell Industries NV.

In Thursday trading, Element Solutions Inc shares are currently off about 2.9%, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares are down about 2.7%, and LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

