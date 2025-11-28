Ex-Dividend Reminder: Element Solutions, LyondellBasell Industries and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (Symbol: ZIM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/15/25, LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.37 on 12/8/25, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/8/25. As a percentage of ESI's recent stock price of $25.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Element Solutions Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ESI shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for LYB to open 2.83% lower in price and for ZIM to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESI, LYB, and ZIM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):



LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (Symbol: ZIM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Element Solutions Inc, 11.32% for LyondellBasell Industries NV, and 6.29% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

In Friday trading, Element Solutions Inc shares are currently trading flat, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are up about 3%, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Dividend Paying Stocks

 OBDE market cap history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PWP



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.