Ex-Dividend Reminder: Elbit Systems, Argan and Carpenter Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/22/25, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT), Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), and Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Elbit Systems Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 5/5/25, Argan Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 4/30/25, and Carpenter Technology Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/5/25. As a percentage of ESLT's recent stock price of $406.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when ESLT shares open for trading on 4/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for AGX to open 0.26% lower in price and for CRS to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESLT, AGX, and CRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT):



Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX):



Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.59% for Elbit Systems Ltd., 1.03% for Argan Inc, and 0.47% for Carpenter Technology Corp..

In Monday trading, Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Argan Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

