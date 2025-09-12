Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ecolab, Greif and Methanex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/25, Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL), Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), and Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ecolab Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 10/15/25, Greif Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 10/1/25, and Methanex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of ECL's recent stock price of $275.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Ecolab Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when ECL shares open for trading on 9/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for GEF to open 0.90% lower in price and for MEOH to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ECL, GEF, and MEOH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL):



Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF):



Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Ecolab Inc, 3.61% for Greif Inc, and 1.86% for Methanex Corp.

In Friday trading, Ecolab Inc shares are currently up about 2.3%, Greif Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Methanex Corp shares are up about 3.4% on the day.

