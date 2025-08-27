Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Tennant and CSX

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC), and CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 9/12/25, Tennant Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 9/15/25, and CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of EBAY's recent stock price of $94.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of eBay Inc. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when EBAY shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for TNC to open 0.35% lower in price and for CSX to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBAY, TNC, and CSX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):

EBAY+Dividend+History+Chart

Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC):

TNC+Dividend+History+Chart

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX):

CSX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for eBay Inc., 1.42% for Tennant Co., and 1.60% for CSX Corp.

In Wednesday trading, eBay Inc. shares are currently down about 4%, Tennant Co. shares are up about 0.1%, and CSX Corp shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

