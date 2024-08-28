News & Insights

EBAY

Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Interface and Crane NXT

August 28, 2024 — 11:46 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE), and Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/13/24, Interface Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/13/24, and Crane NXT Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/11/24. As a percentage of EBAY's recent stock price of $59.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of eBay Inc. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when EBAY shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for TILE to open 0.05% lower in price and for CXT to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBAY, TILE, and CXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):

EBAY+Dividend+History+Chart

Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE):

TILE+Dividend+History+Chart

Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT):

CXT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for eBay Inc., 0.22% for Interface Inc., and 1.10% for Crane NXT Co.

In Wednesday trading, eBay Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Interface Inc. shares are off about 2.3%, and Crane NXT Co shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

