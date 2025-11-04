Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eaton, Franklin Electric and TriMas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/6/25, Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE), and TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 11/21/25, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 11/20/25, and TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 11/13/25. As a percentage of ETN's recent stock price of $386.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Eaton Corp plc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when ETN shares open for trading on 11/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for FELE to open 0.28% lower in price and for TRS to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETN, FELE, and TRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Eaton Corp plc, 1.14% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc., and 0.44% for TriMas Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Eaton Corp plc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are off about 1.7%, and TriMas Corp shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BLDR

 Institutional Holders of E



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.