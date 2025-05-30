Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eastern Bankshares, Bentley Systems and L3Harris Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/25, Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC), Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY), and L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eastern Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/16/25, Bentley Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/12/25, and L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 6/18/25. As a percentage of EBC's recent stock price of $15.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when EBC shares open for trading on 6/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for BSY to open 0.15% lower in price and for LHX to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EBC, BSY, and LHX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC):



Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY):



L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.46% for Eastern Bankshares Inc, 0.58% for Bentley Systems Inc, and 1.97% for L3Harris Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Bentley Systems Inc shares are trading flat, and L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

