Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dynex Capital, First American Financial and Berkley

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/22/25, Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), and Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 10/1/25, First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/29/25, and Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of DX's recent stock price of $12.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of Dynex Capital Inc to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when DX shares open for trading on 9/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for FAF to open 0.82% lower in price and for WRB to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DX, FAF, and WRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 16.36% for Dynex Capital Inc, 3.29% for First American Financial Corp, and 0.49% for Berkley Corp.

In Thursday trading, Dynex Capital Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, First American Financial Corp shares are up about 1.4%, and Berkley Corp shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

