Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dolby Laboratories, Kennametal and Visa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/25, Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB), Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT), and Visa Inc (Symbol: V) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dolby Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/19/25, Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/25/25, and Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 3/3/25. As a percentage of DLB's recent stock price of $84.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when DLB shares open for trading on 2/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for KMT to open 0.91% lower in price and for V to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for DLB, KMT, and V, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB):



Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):



Visa Inc (Symbol: V):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.56% for Dolby Laboratories Inc, 3.64% for Kennametal Inc., and 0.68% for Visa Inc.

In Friday trading, Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading flat, Kennametal Inc. shares are down about 3.1%, and Visa Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

