Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dell Technologies, Costamare and Caterpillar

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/20/26, Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE), and Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dell Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 1/30/26, Costamare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 2/5/26, and Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 2/19/26. As a percentage of DELL's recent stock price of $119.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Dell Technologies Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when DELL shares open for trading on 1/20/26. Similarly, investors should look for CMRE to open 0.71% lower in price and for CAT to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DELL, CMRE, and CAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL):



Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE):



Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for Dell Technologies Inc, 2.84% for Costamare Inc, and 0.93% for Caterpillar Inc..

In Friday trading, Dell Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Costamare Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Caterpillar Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

