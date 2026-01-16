Markets
DELL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dell Technologies, Costamare and Caterpillar

January 16, 2026 — 10:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/20/26, Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE), and Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dell Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 1/30/26, Costamare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 2/5/26, and Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 2/19/26. As a percentage of DELL's recent stock price of $119.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Dell Technologies Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when DELL shares open for trading on 1/20/26. Similarly, investors should look for CMRE to open 0.71% lower in price and for CAT to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DELL, CMRE, and CAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL):

DELL+Dividend+History+Chart

Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE):

CMRE+Dividend+History+Chart

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):

CAT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for Dell Technologies Inc, 2.84% for Costamare Inc, and 0.93% for Caterpillar Inc..

In Friday trading, Dell Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Costamare Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Caterpillar Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ICHR Videos
 Nike Past Earnings
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ROCI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ICHR Videos-> Nike Past Earnings-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ROCI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DELL
CMRE
CAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.