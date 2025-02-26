Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSX, Fortive and MillerKnoll

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV), and MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/14/25, Fortive Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/28/25, and MillerKnoll Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 4/15/25. As a percentage of CSX's recent stock price of $32.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of CSX Corp to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when CSX shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for FTV to open 0.10% lower in price and for MLKN to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSX, FTV, and MLKN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX):



Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV):



MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.62% for CSX Corp, 0.40% for Fortive Corp, and 3.34% for MillerKnoll Inc.

In Wednesday trading, CSX Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Fortive Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and MillerKnoll Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of EEI

 Funds Holding GGB

 CFL Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.