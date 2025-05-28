Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSX, Crane NXT and Hubbell

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT), and Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/13/25, Crane NXT Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/11/25, and Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of CSX's recent stock price of $31.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of CSX Corp to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when CSX shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for CXT to open 0.31% lower in price and for HUBB to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSX, CXT, and HUBB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX):



Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT):



Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for CSX Corp, 1.26% for Crane NXT Co, and 1.32% for Hubbell Inc..

In Wednesday trading, CSX Corp shares are currently up about 2%, Crane NXT Co shares are up about 3.9%, and Hubbell Inc. shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

