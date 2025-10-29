Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSW Industrials, Western Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/25, CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSW), Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES), and Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSW Industrials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/14/25, Western Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 11/14/25, and Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 11/14/25. As a percentage of CSW's recent stock price of $241.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of CSW Industrials Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when CSW shares open for trading on 10/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for WES to open 2.35% lower in price and for GEL to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSW, WES, and GEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSW):



Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES):



Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.45% for CSW Industrials Inc, 9.39% for Western Midstream Partners LP, and 4.08% for Genesis Energy L.P..

In Wednesday trading, CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are up about 0.3%, and Genesis Energy L.P. shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

