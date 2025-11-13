Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crescent Energy, Phillips 66 and ConocoPhillips

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY), Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crescent Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/1/25, Phillips 66 will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 12/1/25, and ConocoPhillips will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 12/1/25. As a percentage of CRGY's recent stock price of $9.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Crescent Energy Co to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when CRGY shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for PSX to open 0.87% lower in price and for COP to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRGY, PSX, and COP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY):



Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX):



ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.26% for Crescent Energy Co, 3.48% for Phillips 66, and 3.77% for ConocoPhillips.

In Thursday trading, Crescent Energy Co shares are currently down about 5.9%, Phillips 66 shares are off about 2%, and ConocoPhillips shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

