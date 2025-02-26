Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crane, Walker & Dunlop and Dover

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Crane Co (Symbol: CR), Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), and Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/12/25, Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 3/14/25, and Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of CR's recent stock price of $161.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Crane Co to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when CR shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for WD to open 0.79% lower in price and for DOV to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CR, WD, and DOV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crane Co (Symbol: CR):



Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):



Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Crane Co, 3.15% for Walker & Dunlop Inc, and 1.04% for Dover Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Crane Co shares are currently down about 0.3%, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are up about 3.6%, and Dover Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SAFE Dividend Stocks

 CVIA Videos

 NSIT Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.