Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crane NXT, GATX and Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT), GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crane NXT Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/12/25, GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 3/31/25, and Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/28/25. As a percentage of CXT's recent stock price of $57.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Crane NXT Co to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when CXT shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for GATX to open 0.37% lower in price and for GLW to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CXT, GATX, and GLW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT):



GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for Crane NXT Co, 1.50% for GATX Corp, and 2.25% for Corning Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Crane NXT Co shares are currently up about 0.3%, GATX Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Corning Inc shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 EY Historical Stock Prices

 Funds Holding MHD

 EG market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.