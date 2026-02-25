Ex-Dividend Reminder: Corning, Eldorado Gold and Magna International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), Eldorado Gold Corp (Symbol: EGO), and Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/30/26, Eldorado Gold Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 3/13/26, and Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.495 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of GLW's recent stock price of $151.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Corning Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when GLW shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for EGO to open 0.17% lower in price and for MGA to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLW, EGO, and MGA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



Eldorado Gold Corp (Symbol: EGO):



Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Corning Inc, 0.69% for Eldorado Gold Corp, and 3.05% for Magna International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Corning Inc shares are currently up about 4.4%, Eldorado Gold Corp shares are off about 1.2%, and Magna International Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

