Ex-Dividend Reminder: Copa Holdings, Crane NXT and Dover

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA), Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT), and Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Copa Holdings S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.71 on 3/13/26, Crane NXT Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/11/26, and Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of CPA's recent stock price of $145.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of Copa Holdings S.A. to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when CPA shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for CXT to open 0.35% lower in price and for DOV to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPA, CXT, and DOV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA):



Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT):



Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.70% for Copa Holdings S.A., 1.40% for Crane NXT Co, and 0.90% for Dover Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Copa Holdings S.A. shares are currently up about 2.6%, Crane NXT Co shares are up about 0.6%, and Dover Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

