Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Energy, Perrigo and Teleflex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/25, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3878 on 3/18/25, Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/25/25, and Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of CEG's recent stock price of $231.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Constellation Energy Corp to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when CEG shares open for trading on 3/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for PRGO to open 0.99% lower in price and for TFX to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CEG, PRGO, and TFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):



Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Constellation Energy Corp, 3.96% for Perrigo Company plc, and 1.04% for Teleflex Incorporated.

In Wednesday trading, Constellation Energy Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Perrigo Company plc shares are up about 1%, and Teleflex Incorporated shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Tech Stocks

 SMLR Earnings Surprises

 TMST Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.