CEG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Energy, Ormat Technologies and Southern

November 13, 2025 — 10:24 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3878 on 12/5/25, Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/1/25, and Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 12/8/25. As a percentage of CEG's recent stock price of $353.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Constellation Energy Corp to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when CEG shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for ORA to open 0.11% lower in price and for SO to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CEG, ORA, and SO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):

CEG+Dividend+History+Chart

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):

ORA+Dividend+History+Chart

Southern Company (Symbol: SO):

SO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.44% for Constellation Energy Corp, 0.43% for Ormat Technologies Inc, and 3.22% for Southern Company.

In Thursday trading, Constellation Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, Ormat Technologies Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and Southern Company shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
