Ex-Dividend Reminder: ConnectOne Bancorp, WaFd and Trinity Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD), and Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/2/26, WaFd Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 2/27/26, and Trinity Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of CNOB's recent stock price of $27.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when CNOB shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for WAFD to open 0.82% lower in price and for TRIN to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNOB, WAFD, and TRIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB):



WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, 3.27% for WaFd Inc, and 12.64% for Trinity Capital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, WaFd Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Trinity Capital Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

