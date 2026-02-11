Markets
CNOB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: ConnectOne Bancorp, WaFd and Trinity Capital

February 11, 2026 — 10:24 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD), and Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/2/26, WaFd Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 2/27/26, and Trinity Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of CNOB's recent stock price of $27.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when CNOB shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for WAFD to open 0.82% lower in price and for TRIN to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNOB, WAFD, and TRIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB):

CNOB+Dividend+History+Chart

WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD):

WAFD+Dividend+History+Chart

Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN):

TRIN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, 3.27% for WaFd Inc, and 12.64% for Trinity Capital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, WaFd Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Trinity Capital Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman
 CERO YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DSCI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman-> CERO YTD Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DSCI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNOB
WAFD
TRIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.