Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cohen & Steers, Alexander's and Apple

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/25, Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS), Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX), and Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cohen & Steers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 5/22/25, Alexander's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.50 on 5/30/25, and Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of CNS's recent stock price of $77.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when CNS shares open for trading on 5/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALX to open 2.11% lower in price and for AAPL to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CNS, ALX, and AAPL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS):



Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX):



Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.19% for Cohen & Steers Inc, 8.46% for Alexander's Inc, and 0.53% for Apple Inc.

In Thursday trading, Cohen & Steers Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Alexander's Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Apple Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

