Ex-Dividend Reminder: CNB Financial, Agree Realty and Trustmark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, CNB Financial Corp. (Symbol: CCNE), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CNB Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/13/26, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.262 on 3/13/26, and Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/26. As a percentage of CCNE's recent stock price of $29.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of CNB Financial Corp. to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when CCNE shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.33% lower in price and for TRMK to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCNE, ADC, and TRMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CNB Financial Corp. (Symbol: CCNE):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for CNB Financial Corp., 3.97% for Agree Realty Corp., and 2.32% for Trustmark Corp.

In Wednesday trading, CNB Financial Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are down about 0.1%, and Trustmark Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Micron Technology shares outstanding history

 ETFs Holding TCB

 NMA Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.