Ex-Dividend Reminder: CMB.TECH, Campbell's and Brixmor Property Group

September 30, 2025 — 10:04 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/25, CMB.TECH NV (Symbol: CMBT), Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB), and Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CMB.TECH NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/9/25, Campbell's Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 11/3/25, and Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2875 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of CMBT's recent stock price of $9.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of CMB.TECH NV to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when CMBT shares open for trading on 10/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for CPB to open 1.26% lower in price and for BRX to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMBT, CPB, and BRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CMB.TECH NV (Symbol: CMBT):

CMBT+Dividend+History+Chart

Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB):

CPB+Dividend+History+Chart

Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX):

BRX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.08% for CMB.TECH NV, 5.05% for Campbell's Company, and 4.19% for Brixmor Property Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CMB.TECH NV shares are currently down about 3.3%, Campbell's Company shares are off about 3.8%, and Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

