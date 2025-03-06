Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clear Secure, Paycom Software and Healthstream

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU), Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), and Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clear Secure Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/18/25, Paycom Software Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 3/24/25, and Healthstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.031 on 3/21/25. As a percentage of YOU's recent stock price of $25.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Clear Secure Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when YOU shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for PAYC to open 0.17% lower in price and for HSTM to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YOU, PAYC, and HSTM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU):



Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC):



Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.00% for Clear Secure Inc, 0.69% for Paycom Software Inc, and 0.37% for Healthstream Inc.

In Thursday trading, Clear Secure Inc shares are currently up about 3.4%, Paycom Software Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Healthstream Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

