Ex-Dividend Reminder: Citizens Financial Group, Texas Instruments and Delta Air Lines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/25, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 8/14/25, Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.36 on 8/12/25, and Delta Air Lines Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 8/21/25. As a percentage of CFG's recent stock price of $49.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when CFG shares open for trading on 7/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for TXN to open 0.72% lower in price and for DAL to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CFG, TXN, and DAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG):



Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.41% for Citizens Financial Group Inc, 2.87% for Texas Instruments Inc., and 1.35% for Delta Air Lines Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Texas Instruments Inc. shares are up about 2.3%, and Delta Air Lines Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 INTR Dividend History

 Institutional Holders of FEN

 Institutional Holders of NTZO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.