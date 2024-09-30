Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cisco Systems, AECOM and ESCO Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/24, Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), AECOM (Symbol: ACM), and ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/23/24, AECOM will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/18/24, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/16/24. As a percentage of CSCO's recent stock price of $53.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Cisco Systems Inc to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when CSCO shares open for trading on 10/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for ACM to open 0.21% lower in price and for ESE to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSCO, ACM, and ESE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO):



AECOM (Symbol: ACM):



ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.02% for Cisco Systems Inc, 0.85% for AECOM, and 0.25% for ESCO Technologies, Inc..

In Monday trading, Cisco Systems Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, AECOM shares are trading flat, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

