Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cinemark Holdings, Rush Enterprises and KeyCorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/26, Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B (Symbol: RUSHB), and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cinemark Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/17/26, Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/18/26, and KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of CNK's recent stock price of $26.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when CNK shares open for trading on 3/3/26. Similarly, investors should look for RUSHB to open 0.29% lower in price and for KEY to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNK, RUSHB, and KEY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK):



Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B (Symbol: RUSHB):



KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for Cinemark Holdings Inc, 1.15% for Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B, and 3.75% for KeyCorp.

In Friday trading, Cinemark Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 2.8%, Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B shares are up about 1.3%, and KeyCorp shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

