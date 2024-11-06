Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cheniere Energy, MPLX and Sunoco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX), and Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cheniere Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/18/24, MPLX LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9565 on 11/15/24, and Sunoco LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8756 on 11/19/24. As a percentage of LNG's recent stock price of $192.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when LNG shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for MPLX to open 2.11% lower in price and for SUN to open 1.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNG, MPLX, and SUN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG):



MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX):



Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for Cheniere Energy Inc., 8.43% for MPLX LP, and 6.58% for Sunoco LP.

In Wednesday trading, Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently up about 2%, MPLX LP shares are up about 2.4%, and Sunoco LP shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

