Ex-Dividend Reminder: CGI RTX and Barrett Business Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/25, CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB), RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), and Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CGI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/19/25, RTX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 12/11/25, and Barrett Business Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/5/25. As a percentage of GIB's recent stock price of $86.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of CGI Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when GIB shares open for trading on 11/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for RTX to open 0.39% lower in price and for BBSI to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GIB, RTX, and BBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB):



RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX):



Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for CGI Inc, 1.56% for RTX Corp, and 0.90% for Barrett Business Services, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, CGI Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, RTX Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

