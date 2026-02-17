Ex-Dividend Reminder: CGI, Microsoft and Cognizant Technology Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/26, CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB), Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CGI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/20/26, Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 3/12/26, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/26/26. As a percentage of GIB's recent stock price of $74.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of CGI Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when GIB shares open for trading on 2/18/26. Similarly, investors should look for MSFT to open 0.23% lower in price and for CTSH to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GIB, MSFT, and CTSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB):



Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for CGI Inc, 0.91% for Microsoft Corporation, and 1.98% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp..

In Tuesday trading, CGI Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Microsoft Corporation shares are down about 0.1%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RFM Dividend Growth Rate

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GOVI

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CANQ



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.