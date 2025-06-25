Ex-Dividend Reminder: Centerspace, TowneBank and Humana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/27/25, Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN), and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 7/10/25, TowneBank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 7/11/25, and Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.885 on 7/25/25. As a percentage of CSR's recent stock price of $62.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Centerspace to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when CSR shares open for trading on 6/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for TOWN to open 0.79% lower in price and for HUM to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSR, TOWN, and HUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Centerspace (Symbol: CSR):



TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN):



Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.96% for Centerspace, 3.16% for TowneBank, and 1.48% for Humana Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Centerspace shares are currently down about 1.1%, TowneBank shares are up about 0.6%, and Humana Inc. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

