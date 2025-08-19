Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenterPoint Energy, LeMaitre Vascular and Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/25, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/11/25, LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/4/25, and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 8/28/25. As a percentage of CNP's recent stock price of $37.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when CNP shares open for trading on 8/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for LMAT to open 0.21% lower in price and for CON to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CNP, LMAT, and CON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, 0.84% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc, and 1.09% for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently down about 1%, LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are down about 1%, and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

