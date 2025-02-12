News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cencora, Bio-Techne and Eli Lilly

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR), Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cencora Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/3/25, Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 2/28/25, and Eli Lilly will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 3/10/25. As a percentage of COR's recent stock price of $246.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Cencora Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when COR shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for TECH to open 0.12% lower in price and for LLY to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COR, TECH, and LLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR):

COR+Dividend+History+Chart

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):

TECH+Dividend+History+Chart

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY):

LLY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.89% for Cencora Inc, 0.47% for Bio-Techne Corp, and 0.69% for Eli Lilly.

In Wednesday trading, Cencora Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Bio-Techne Corp shares are off about 2.2%, and Eli Lilly shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

