Ex-Dividend Reminder: CDW, Equinix and Robert Half

February 23, 2026 — 10:00 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/26, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), and Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/10/26, Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $5.16 on 3/18/26, and Robert Half Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of CDW's recent stock price of $124.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of CDW Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when CDW shares open for trading on 2/25/26. Similarly, investors should look for EQIX to open 0.56% lower in price and for RHI to open 2.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDW, EQIX, and RHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):

Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):

Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for CDW Corp, 2.22% for Equinix Inc, and 9.16% for Robert Half Inc.

In Monday trading, CDW Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Equinix Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Robert Half Inc shares are down about 3.6% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
