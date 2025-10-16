Ex-Dividend Reminder: Caterpillar, Graco and Owens Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/20/25, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG), and Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 11/20/25, Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 11/5/25, and Owens Corning will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 11/6/25. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $534.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when CAT shares open for trading on 10/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for GGG to open 0.33% lower in price and for OC to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAT, GGG, and OC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):



Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):



Owens Corning (Symbol: OC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Caterpillar Inc., 1.34% for Graco Inc, and 2.17% for Owens Corning.

In Thursday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Graco Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Owens Corning shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 XBIT Price Target

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GMTA

 Funds Holding ACDC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.