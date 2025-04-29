Ex-Dividend Reminder: Casey's General Stores, NRG Energy and SL Green Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/1/25, Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/15/25, NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 5/15/25, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2575 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of CASY's recent stock price of $454.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when CASY shares open for trading on 5/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for NRG to open 0.40% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CASY, NRG, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):



NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.44% for Casey's General Stores, Inc., 1.61% for NRG Energy Inc, and 5.69% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.5%, NRG Energy Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CENQ

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STAR



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.