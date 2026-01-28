Markets
CASY

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Casey's General Stores, Costco Wholesale and Scholastic

January 28, 2026 — 10:11 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/26, Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), and Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 2/13/26, Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 2/13/26, and Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/16/26. As a percentage of CASY's recent stock price of $617.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when CASY shares open for trading on 1/30/26. Similarly, investors should look for COST to open 0.13% lower in price and for SCHL to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CASY, COST, and SCHL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):

CASY+Dividend+History+Chart

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):

COST+Dividend+History+Chart

Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL):

SCHL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for Casey's General Stores, Inc., 0.54% for Costco Wholesale Corp, and 2.35% for Scholastic Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and Scholastic Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Income Calendar
 Funds Holding BUFH
 ZFGN shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Income Calendar-> Funds Holding BUFH-> ZFGN shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CASY
COST
SCHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.