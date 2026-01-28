Ex-Dividend Reminder: Casey's General Stores, Costco Wholesale and Scholastic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/26, Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), and Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 2/13/26, Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 2/13/26, and Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/16/26. As a percentage of CASY's recent stock price of $617.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when CASY shares open for trading on 1/30/26. Similarly, investors should look for COST to open 0.13% lower in price and for SCHL to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CASY, COST, and SCHL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):



Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for Casey's General Stores, Inc., 0.54% for Costco Wholesale Corp, and 2.35% for Scholastic Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and Scholastic Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

